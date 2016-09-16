CIS FMs to consider 16 issues in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council will be held in the Kyrgyz capital ahead of the CIS Jubilee Summit today.

Set to take place at the Zhannat Hotel, the session will focus on 16 issues, including the texts of joint statements prepared for signing at the CIS Summit.

The joint statement on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the CIS summing up the results of the Commonwealth's activity and highlighting the plans for expansion and deepening of cooperation, especially in terms of counteraction to modern threats and challenges is expected to be adopted.



Another statement related to 70 years of the completion of the Nuremberg trial will be passed as well.



Foreign ministers of the CIS member countries will consider a program on cooperation in fighting terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism in 2017-2019, an issue on counteraction to criminal use of information technologies in 2016-2020, as well as an issue on conduction of the population census in the CIS member states in 2020. It is planned to declare 2017 the Year of Family and 2018 the Year of Culture in the CIS member countries.



Participants are also set to sign a number of documents related to the interstate program "The CIS Capital of Culture". It should be noted that next year Ganja (Azerbaijan) will be named as the CIS Capital of Culture.