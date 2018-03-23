CIS foreign ministers to meet in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A regular session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States will be held in Minsk, Belarus, on 6th April 2018, Kazinform cites the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

According to the Executive Committee, the scope of the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will cover discussion of 13 draft documents, most of which are aimed at further development of humanitarian cooperation and ensuring security within the Commonwealth of Independent States.

During the narrow-format meeting, the members of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers are expected to exchange views on topical issues on the international agenda and cooperation within the Commonwealth and to agree on the date and venue of the next meeting of the Council.

At the meeting in an extended format, it is planned to discuss the implementation of the 2017 Plan of Multilevel Inter-Foreign-Ministry Consultations and to agree on the respective 2018 Plan.

Within the framework of the expansion and deepening of humanitarian cooperation, the sides will consider and approve the following draft decisions: on Declaring 2021 as the Year of Architecture and Urban Development in the Commonwealth of Independent States; on the Draft Regulation on the Congress of Teachers and Educators of the CIS Member States; on the International Youth Project of the CIS Member States "100 Ideas for the CIS"; on the CIS Member States' basic organization for professional development and retraining of personnel for the tax (financial) investigation bodies.

It is reported that over half of the issues on the agenda of the Council of Foreign Ministers are intended to deepen cooperation in tackling new challenges and threats to security within the CIS.