CIS Forum of Academic and Artistic Intellectuals kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has taken part in the opening ceremony of the 13th edition of the Forum of Academic and Artistic Intellectuals of CIS member states, Akorda press service informs.

The Secretary of State read out the welcome address of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.



"The today's agenda of the forum being held under the aegis of the CIS Year of Culture is closely echoed with global challenges and world trends voiced at the VI Astana Economic Forum and tasks of the identity modernization program. Launching Rukhani Janghyru program we have prioritized development of Kazakh nation's competitiveness, pragmatism, preservation of national identity, cult of knowledge, evolutionary development and openness of conscience. All these universal values are close to each nation in terms of the global world," the address reads.



Those gathered shared views on various aspects of cooperation, formation of the inter-cultural dialogue, humanization of education, traditions and innovation in work with youth.



Public figures, workers of science, culture and education, etc. attended the forum.

Upon completion of the event the Secretary of State visited an exhibition dedicated to CIS member states' teamwork in arts and humanities.