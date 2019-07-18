CIS Forum on Health Cooperation to be held in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM The next meeting of the Council for Health Cooperation of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will be held July 19–20 in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to the CIS Executive Committee.

Participants of the event willdiscuss the implementation of the decisions of the highest bodies of the CISadopted in the field of health care (particularly on the prevention andtreatment of diabetes, the prevention of the spread of tuberculosis, and others).





In addition, a summary of theresults of the work of the working group on the issues of medical andsanitary-epidemiological support of civil aviation flights will be made.





Moreover, a discussion will beheld on the activities of the Association of Directors of the Centers andInstitutes of Oncology and X-ray Radiology of the CIS and Eurasia (ADIOR of theCIS and EA), as well as on the use of monitoring tobacco usage as one of thestrategic tools for protecting the youth from an addiction of smoking and theharmful effects of tobacco.





Particular attention will bepaid to the prospects for the integration of national e-health systems and thedraft model law «On organ donation» for the CIS states, the reportsays.





The meeting will alsosummarize the results of the 72nd World Health Assembly (May 20–28, 2019,Geneva) in the context of cooperation between the CIS countries and WHO, andconsider the provision of equal access for people living with HIV to healthservices in the CIS.