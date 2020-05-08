CIS Games logo, mascot chosen

MINSK. KAZINFORM Firebird has been chosen the logo of the CIS Games, Leopard - the mascot. This decision has been made by the Russian Ministry of Sport, BelTA learned from the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus.

The CIS Games are scheduled to be held in Russia's Kazan on 20-27 August this year. About 3,500 athletes aged between 14 to 23 (depending on the sport) from 11 countries are expected to take part in the event. The games will include about 280 medal events. Fifteen sports facilities will be used, BelTA reports.

The CIS Games in Kazan will feature competitions in 21 sports: arm wrestling, badminton, basketball (3x3), boxing, belt wrestling, water polo, kettlebell lifting, judo, volleyball (beachfront), sambo, freestyle wrestling, table tennis, Muay Thai, dance sport, karate, mas-wrestling, swimming, rhythmic gymnastics, football (futsal), fencing and chess.

The idea of the CIS Games was put forward by the Russian Federation. The proposal was supported at the CI summit in Dushanbe on 28 September 2018.