CIS heads of government sign package of cooperation documents

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM A package of cooperation documents was signed at a meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on 31 May, BelTA has learned.

The parties signed an agreement on cooperation between the customs bodies of the CIS member states in the protection of intellectual property rights. The agreement will help further strengthen customs cooperation in the CIS, create a legal framework for the exchange of important information between the customs bodies. The use of this information in the risk management systems will ensure proper protection of intellectual property rights in the CIS mutual trade. The decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council of 28 September 2001 concerning the customs control rules over the movement of goods that include intellectual property across the border has been terminated. The parties signed protocols regulating the expansion of cooperation between the CIS states in customs clearance and control of goods, their transit across the territory of the CIS countries.

The heads of government discussed the CIS draft interstate program of innovative cooperation through 2030. The interstate program through 2020 comes due next year. The document helped create the necessary legal framework, infrastructure for innovative activity, national innovative development structures. The decision was taken to draft a new interstate program to focus on further implementation of goals for efficient building of an interstate innovative space in the CIS.

The parties signed an agreement to coordinate interstate relations in fundamental research in the CIS. The document will strengthen the common scientific space in the CIS, increase the competitive edge of the CIS scientific sector on the world market, coordinate activities in fundamental research to boost economic potential of the member states.

The CIS heads of government signed an agreement on cooperation in museum affairs. The document includes norms that regulate the safety and timely return of museum items, implementation of joint exhibition projects and scientific programs, cooperation in retraining and enhancing qualifications of museum workers, exchange of experience in implementing advanced technologies in the organization of exhibitions, and also storage, restoration and preservation of museum items, production and exchange of their electronic copies.

The heads of government decided to appoint Colonel Zhanat Saipoldayev (Kazakhstan) First Deputy Head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center.