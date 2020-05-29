CIS heads of government to hold video conference on May 29

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CIS Heads of Government Council will hold a video conference on 29 May, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian government.

The heads of government are expected to exchange views on topical issues related to economic interaction in the CIS, and also to consider a wide range of issues in other areas of activity, including joint efforts of the CIS states to stem the spread of the coronavirus infection COVID-19.

One of the key documents to be submitted to the Heads of Government Council will be the draft CIS Economic Development Strategy through 2030. The document includes the agreed approaches of the CIS countries to the goals, main tasks, areas of cooperation and mechanisms of interstate cooperation in the economic sector.

The heads of government are also set to sign a number of documents aimed at the expansion and strengthening of cooperation in transport, construction, energy, education, tourism, sport, culture, youth cooperation and security, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.