CIS heads of government to look into digital development concept in Moscow

MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS Council of Heads of Government will look into the concept of cooperation in digital development of society at a meeting in Moscow, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev told the media, BelTA has learned.

The meeting will be held in Moscow on 25 October. The draft agenda includes 13 items. The heads of government are to exchange views on current issues of economic cooperation in the CIS and set the date and place of their next meeting.

The CIS concept of cooperation in digital development of society and the plan of priority action to it will be on the agenda of the meeting. So will be the CIS information security strategy.

According to Sergei Lebedev, the concept is a very important document, topping the agenda. Russia's Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Konstantin Noskov is expected to speak at the meeting.

«This is a priority area of economic development of all CIS states. I have just returned from Ashgabat, and this topic was talked much about although it was not on the agenda but it was a hot topic on the sidelines,« Sergei Lebedev said. »I think this concept will contribute to the cooperation of CIS countries in the field of digital development.»

It is expected that at the heads of government will sign the documents regulating the cooperation in the CIS in the field of standardization, veterinary medicine, anti-monopoly regulation, radio navigation, reclamation of territories states exposed to uranium mining.

The heads of government will sign documents relating to the joint search for military personnel missing during the 1979-1989 war in Afghanistan, the search for burial sites, exhumation, identification of remains and reburial in their homeland. Traditionally, an extensive set of documents will be devoted to the financial security of CIS bodies.

The CIS Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives has gathered for a meeting in Minsk on 16 October to discuss the results of the meetings of the CIS ministerial Council and the CIS Council of Heads of State (in Ashgabat, on 10-11 October) and the action plans to implement the adopted documents, BelTA reports.