CIS Heads of State Council&#39;s session to kick off in Burabay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Resort town Burabay (located in Akmola region) will host today a session of the CIS Heads of State Council to be chaired by Kazakhstan. A sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held there as well.

The participants are expected to discuss a block of themes including the main aspects of joint countering terrorist threats, ensuring security and law and order as well as cooperation among the law-enforcement structures of the CIS countries. In addition, the session of the CIS Heads of State council will focus on the documents devoted to remarkable dates - the 70th anniversary of the UN and the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl NPP accident.