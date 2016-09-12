CIS Heads of State Council to hold its next meeting in 2017 in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A regular meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council will be held in October 2017 in Russia. Chairman of the Executive Committee - Executive Secretary of the CIS Sergey Lebedev said it after the meeting of the CIS, CSTO and SCO top officials in Minsk, Kazinform refers to BELTA.

“I have informed my colleagues that Russia will assume the office of the CIS presiding country from Kyrgyzstan in late 2016. Therefore, the next meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council will be held in Russia in October 2017,” Lebedev said.

He added that during the talks the sides agreed to invite each other to important events held by the organizations, first of all, to the meetings of the heads of state councils.

“I have invited my colleagues to the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council scheduled for September 16, 2016 in Bishkek, and they agreed. Respectively, Nikolay Brodyuzha invited us to the CSTO Summit to be held October 14 in Yerevan. We were also invited to the regular session of the SCO Heads of State Council scheduled for June 8-9, 2017 in Astana,” said Lebedev.