CIS heads of state news agencies to meet in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - The Tajik capital of Dushanbe will host the 21st session of the CIS council of heads of state news agencies (CIS information council) on 15 to 16 March, BelTA has learned.

Its participants will review the results of work in 2015 and discuss cooperation plans for 2016. The interaction between photo services and preparations for the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Independent States will also be high on the agenda. The heads of state news agencies will exchange views on the implementation of joint projects.

Attending the session will be the chairman of the CIS information council, the TASS general director, the heads of the state news agencies of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, and Russia, and representatives of the CIS Executive Committee.

The CIS information council was set up on 3 November 1995 in line with a relevant agreement between the governments of the CIS member states. One of the main tasks of the state news agencies of the CIS member states is to inform people about the integration processes in the CIS. The information council pays special attention to new media technologies and cooperation in their application, Kazinform has learnt from eng.belta.by.