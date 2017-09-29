CIS heads of state to discuss cooperation in Sochi

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CIS Heads of State Council is expected to meet in Sochi, Russia on 11 October. The meeting will focus on the issues aimed at the further development of cooperation in the key areas, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The heads of state will share opinions on cooperation in the CIS, discuss the CIS chairmanship, the date and venue for the next meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.



The meeting with the participation of the delegations will focus on important matters aimed at the further development of cooperation in the economic, cultural and humanitarian areas, the defense policy, the protection of external borders, the fight against terrorism and also a number of projects to help the CIS adjust to new realities.



The CIS Foreign Ministers Council will meet in Sochi on 10 October. The CIS foreign ministers will exchange opinions on the most important issues of the international agenda and cooperation in the CIS, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .