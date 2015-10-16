CIS Heads of State to make statement on fighting international terrorism

ASTANA. AKZINFORM - CIS Heads of State will make a statement on fighting international terrorism, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev informed at the session of the CIS Heads of State Council.

"I am confident that today's sitting will make its contribution to development of the CIS and assist in future deepening of the cooperation between our countries. The agenda of our today's session is quite comprehensive and includes 17 issues. A majority of them is dedicated to the security issues. Several international agreements are expected to be signed within the sitting today. Besides, we will approve some programs documentation and make a statement of the CIS Heads of State on fighting international terrorism. The mentioned documents have practical value and their future implementation will assist in further development of our cooperation," N. Nazarbayev said.

According to him, the today's session of the CIS Heads of State is chaired by Kazakhstan. "Since the moment of establishment of the CIS Kazakhstan has been standing for activation of the multilateral cooperation between our countries and for its development," the Head of State said.

The President also stressed that the CIS Heads of State Council was a unique platform uniting 11 countries of the post-Soviet space with no analogues in the world. "We can exchange opinions on the most acute and relevant problems of the international policy here and discuss any issues of our multilateral cooperation," N. Nazarbayev added.