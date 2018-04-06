  • kz
    CIS heads of state to meet in Dushanbe in September

    17:55, 06 April 2018
     ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The CIS Heads of State Council will meet in Dushanbe in late September, Sergei Lebedev, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary, told the media after the meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council in Minsk on 6 April, BelTA reports.

    "The next session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council will take place in Dushanbe on 27 September ahead of the CIS Heads of State Council," Sergei Lebedev said.

    In his words, at the Minsk meeting, the CIS foreign ministers exchanged opinions on the most important issues on the international agenda and cooperation in the CIS.

