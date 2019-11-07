CIS Healthcare Cooperation Council to convene in Dushanbe

MINSK. KAZINFORM The 30th session of the CIS Healthcare Cooperation Council will be held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on 8-9 November, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The agenda of the meeting includes 18 items. The council will take stock of Tajikistan's chairmanship in the council in 2019 and evaluate the progress in implementing the decisions and action plan for 2019. It will also outline plans for 2020.The council will focus on cooperation in psychiatry, oncology, endocrinology, reproductive health, and dentistry. The session will also touch upon cooperation with the European Region of the World Health Organization (WHO) and interaction with the CIS Advisory Council on Labor, Migration and Social Security in drafting recommendations on assessment of working conditions. Moreover, members of the council will discuss the strategy and action plan for refugee and migrant health in the WHO European Region, the UNAIDS targets for 2020, and other matters.The Healthcare Cooperation Council is one of the oldest CIS bodies of sectoral cooperation. It was established in June 1992. The council cooperates with the World Health Organization, the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), the World Health Assembly, and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).