CIS Healthcare Cooperation Council to meet in Russia's Saransk

MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS Healthcare Cooperation Council to meet in Saransk on 4 September, BelTA learned from the CIS Executive Committee.

The agenda will include 15 issues. Representatives of the CIS member states plan to analyze international treaties and decisions of the CIS highest bodies in healthcare.



Some of these documents have lost relevance over time. Some need to be changed taking into account the current realities, BelTA reports.



In addition, the CIS member states will consider issues related to model lawmaking in healthcare, the establishment of the basic organization in the field of psychiatry and narcology, counteraction to antimicrobial resistance, and interstate command and staff exercises in emergency medicine, cooperation with public healthcare organizations and associations, and counteraction to the spread of HIV infection in the CIS region.



Experts will also discuss draft plans of action on the strategy "Health of the population of the CIS member states", prevention of the negative influence of tobacco on people's health and prevention of TB spread for 2018-2022.



The CIS Healthcare Cooperation Council was set up in June 1992 and is one of the oldest bodies in the CIS. It is composed of the healthcare ministers and chief state sanitary doctors from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. Azerbaijan also takes an active part in its activities.



The council collaborates with the World Health Organization (WHO), the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), the World Health Assembly, UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund).