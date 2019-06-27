CIS Humanitarian Cooperation Fund donates books to Brest libraries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund has donated books to Brest libraries, Belarus, BelTA learned from the Brest City Hall.

The campaign "Book as Present to Brest" is timed to the CIS Year of the Book 2019 and the millennium anniversary of Brest - the CIS Capital of Culture 2019. Over 500 books have been given to the Pushkin Central City Library of Brest where they will be divided between its five branches.

The Gorky Brest Oblast Library has already held a presentation of the new books. The library opened an exhibition "Friends with Books" displaying 149 books and a collection of Druzhba Narodov (Friendship of Nations) magazines for 2018-2019. Most of the books are special editions varying in themes, genres, and formats.

The book of Yanka Kupala's poem "And, Say, Who Goes There?" in 100 languages which won the Grand Prix at the international Art of Book contest is one of the donated books. The fund has also sent books by Russian and foreign writers from the Classics of the World Literature series, biographies of famous authors from the Life of Wonderful People series, and literary editions dedicated to works of Russian writers.

The donated books also include popular scientific literature such as books on psychology by Erich Fromm and Carl Gustav Jung, memoirs of famous journalist Alexander Bovin, a lot of world bestsellers, and books by modern Russian writers.

"We have asked for the books our readers often inquire about and the fund sent us them by mail. We have sent a letter of appreciation to thank for such a generous gift," Director of the Brest Oblast Library Yelena Strizhevich said. According to her, the new books are already available to readers.