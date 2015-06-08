CIS information council to meet in Minsk 8 June

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CIS council of heads of state news agencies will take place in Minsk on 8 June as part of the 10th Belarusian International Media Forum "Partnership for the Future: the Legacy of the Great Victory", BelTA informs.

The CIS information council was set up on 3 November 1995 following the agreement of the governments of the CIS member states. Today the information council comprises heads of the state news agencies of Azerbaijan (AzerTAc), Armenia (Armenpress), Belarus (BelTA), Kazakhstan (Kazinform), Kyrgyzstan (Kabar), Moldova (MOLDPRESS), Russia (TASS), and Tajikistan (Khovar).

Chairman of the CIS information council is Director General of the Russian news agency TASS Sergei Mikhailov.

Among the main tasks of the information council is to work out recommendations for state news agencies in creating the most favorable conditions for free distribution of information, organize the exchange of professional work experience, make recommendations on the implementation of adopted decisions regarding cooperation in the information space, and assist the development of information telecommunications in the CIS.