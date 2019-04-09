CIS intellectuals forum due in Ashgabat on 15-16 May

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The 14th Forum of the CIS Creative and Academic Intellectuals will take place in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on 15-16 May. The announcement was posted on the website of the Information Ministry of Belarus.

The main topic of the forum will be "Common humanitarian space of the Commonwealth of Independent States: Dialogue in culture, science and education". The panel discussion titled "2019 is the CIS Year of Book" will be held in the State Library of Turkmenistan. The participants of the meeting will discuss book publishing and promotion of book reading.



Apart from that, there will be an exposition of books published by the CIS leading publishing houses. These books will later be donated to the State Library of Turkmenistan, Kazinform refers to BelTA.