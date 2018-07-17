CIS Interstate Emergencies Council to meet in Minsk on 20 July

MINSK. KAZINFORM The 31st meeting of the CIS Interstate Council for Natural and Man-Made Emergencies will take place at the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 20 July, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The participants of the meeting are set to discuss emergency response issues, the activity of the council in 2017-2018, measures to improve cooperation and outline the main events for 2019.



The participants will also consider a schedule of control checks of mutual notification of natural and man-made emergencies and the progress made in the implementation of the documents adopted by the CIS supreme bodies to regulate cooperation in the area.



A new chairman of the intestate council will be elected and the council secretariat will be formed at the forthcoming meeting, BelTA reports.