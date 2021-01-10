CIS IPA coordinator predicts high voter turnout

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Coordinator of the Observation Mission of the CIS IPA Alexey Mayorov assessed the process of parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The National Academic Library is the third election district the mission has visited today. He praised the election commissions.

Lots of people came to the polling station at the National Library despite pandemic. He voiced an opinion that the voter turnout will be high.

All the observers should have COVID-19 tests, all sanitary elections are observed.