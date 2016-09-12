CIS IPA mission to recommend early voting to CIS countries

MINSK. KAZINFORM The mission of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States will encourage all countries in the CIS to take up early voting, Nurullo Okilzoda, an observer with the CIS IPA mission, told reporters, BelTA has learned.

“Voters in Belarus have the right to vote early. It is very convenient. Our mission would recommend the CIS IPA member countries to introduce such a rule, because not everyone can come to the polls on Election Day,” Nurullo Okilzoda said.

He said that it is not the first time he monitors elections in Belarus. “All conditions were created at polling stations for the free expression of the will of voters. We saw families come to the polls with smiles on their faces. I am convinced that today they voted for their future, for the prosperity of Belarus,” he said.