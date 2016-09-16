  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    CIS leaders adopted statement on countering international terrorism

    21:15, 16 September 2016
    Photo: None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Issues related to ensuring security were in spotlight of today's Summit of the CIS Heads of State Council held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

    The CIS leaders adopted a statement “On further joint efforts on countering international terrorism” and a number of important documents were submitted in this sphere.

    The 2017-2019 CIS Program of Cooperation in Combating Terrorism and other Violent Manifestations of Extremism offers a package of organizational, legal and practical measures.

    Among them are improvement and harmonization of national legislation; conducting coordinated and/or joint preventive, operational and search activities; interaction with international organizations; carrying out information and analytical activity and scientific-methodological work in combating terrorism; information support of cooperation; collaboration in personnel training and professional upgrading.

    The second document – 2016-2020 CIS Program of Cooperation in Combating Crimes Committed with the Use of IT – was adopted in order to ensure adequate response of the CIS member states to the crimes committed with the use of IT and to ensure immediate  response to them. 

    Tags:
    CIS Security President of Kazakhstan Politics Integration President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!