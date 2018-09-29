CIS leaders approve documents to strengthen security

MINSK. KAZINFORM A number of documents were approved at the CIS Heads of State Council meeting in Dushanbe on 28 September to improve security and counteract new threats.



The most important of them was the interstate program of joint crime prevention measures for 2019-2023, BelTA learned from the website of the CIS Executive Committee.



The document includes measures to combat cross-border crime of all forms, illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, human trafficking and illegal migration. Another significant project in the area was the CIS agreement on cooperation in combating crimes in the field of information technology.



The agreement will help develop the legal and organizational framework for cooperation between law enforcement agencies in combating crimes in this area. The document describes a detailed conceptual apparatus and contains an expanded list of deliberately committed crimes in the field of information technology. The document formalizes various forms of cooperation, including the exchange of information, execution of requests for assistance in obtaining information, planning and implementation of coordinated measures and operations to prevent, detect, investigate and solve IT crimes, etc. The heads of state approved the amendments to the regulations governing the activities of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers and the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center. They also discussed the further improvement of the CIS legal framework.



New appointments were made during the meeting. The tenure of the head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center Police Colonel General Andrei Novikov has been extended for three years. Commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces Colonel General Sergei Surovikin has been appointed Chairman of the Air Defense Coordinating Committee at the CIS Council of Defense Ministers, BelTA reports.