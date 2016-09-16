CIS leaders to stay in Bishkek after summit for Atambayev’s jubilee

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The majority of the presidents who have arrived in Bishkek for the CIS Summit will stay there to celebrate jubilee of Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, according to Chief of Foreign Policy Department of the Kyrgyz President's Executive Office Sapar Issakov.

“On September 17, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic will celebrate his 60th anniversary. To my mind, the majority of the heads of state will stay here to mark his jubilee,” said Issakov.

On Saturday, the CIS leaders will lay wreaths to the memorial to the victims of year 1916 tragedy and to the Great Patriotic War memorial.

A festive event to mark Atambayev's 60th birthday will be held later.

Recall that presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Putin, Emomali Rahmon, Alexander Lukashenko and Ilham Aliyev will partake in the CIS Jubilee Summit. Other member countries will be represented by prime ministers and foreign affairs ministers.