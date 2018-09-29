CIS meetings on communications to be held in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORMMeetings of the Council of Heads of Communications Administrations of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC) and the Coordination Council of CIS Member States on Informatization under the RCC will be held on Oct. 9-10 in Ashgabat, the CIS Executive Committee said.

The event is expected to be attended by representatives of the industry from the CIS countries, reputable organizations, including the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Trend reports.

RCC is one of the first integration organizations in the post-Soviet area, established on December 17, 1991 in Moscow by the heads of communications administrations of the CIS member states.

The objective of RCC is to provide equitable access to information and communication technologies and to carry out activities aimed at facilitation of development of telecommunications in the region.