CIS member nations agreed on joint space exploration

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM Presidents of the Commonwealth of Independent States have signed a Convention on peaceful use and research of outer space at the regular Summit held today in Dushanbe, Kazinform reports.

As head of the CIS PA Valentina Matvienko said, space agencies, higher educational establishments, science academies and design bureaus took part in the development of the Convention. Last year, the CIS Economic Council approved the Convention, but it was amended later.



"Its main goal is to strengthen ties between the CIS member states in joint research and use of space. We should broaden our cooperation in this sphere. We have common practice, common technical standards, longstanding scientific and technical ties, common methods and views. I believe our space cooperation has promising future," Matvienko said.



In conformity with the Convention, cooperation of the CIS member states in space exploration will be based on interstate and intergovernmental agreements. Certain initiatives on research and use of outer space will be implemented within the framework of interstate projects and programs. Founded in 1991, the CIS Space Interstate Council will coordinate the work.



As earlier reported, President of Kazakhstan took part in today's CIS Summit.