CIS ministerial consultations to take place in Bishkek on Nov 15-16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The ministerial consultations on cooperation of the CIS member states in the information sector will be held in Bishkek on 15-16 November, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

Participants of the consultations are expected to share experience in providing information support of the foreign policy and cooperation with mass media, discuss the coverage of important events in the CIS.

Officials of the foreign ministries will also discuss ways of promoting cooperation among national mass media outlets of the CIS member states, coordinating approaches in international organizations (UN, UNESCO, OSCE, and others) and during major media forums. The participants of the meeting will set the date and choose the venue of the next CIS ministerial consultations on cooperation in the field of information.