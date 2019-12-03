CIS ministerial meeting might be held in Almaty on Apr 3

MINSK. KAZINFORM – There are plans to hold a session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council in Almaty on 3 April 2020, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev told reporters, BelTA has learned.

«Today we are discussing just a preliminary plan of the forthcoming session. It might take place in Almaty on 3 April 2020. The suggestion was put forward by Kazakhstan and was upheld by everyone. Important documents to be discussed there cover mostly humanitarian and political cooperation,» Sergei Lebedev said.

In his words, the participants of the session will take stock of the ministerial consultations held in 2019 and outline a plan of consultations for 2020. «Ministerial consultations are held regularly, about once in two months. The agenda is dominated by topical issues of international activity of the Commonwealth. I believe that this will also be one of the key points of the agenda at the session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council,» Sergei Lebedev said, Kazinform refers to BelTA.