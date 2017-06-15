CIS mission deployed to monitor parliamentary election in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CIS observation mission has embarked on the monitoring of the parliamentary elections (to the Senate) in Kazakhstan, BelTA learned from the mission headquarters.

The representatives of the mission met with the chairman and members of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan. The CEC was informed on the progress made in the formation of the mission. It will include about 100 observers representing the CIS member states, the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Belarus and Russia, and the CIS Executive Committee.



The mission is led by First Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Viktor Guminsky.



The parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan are scheduled for 28 June 2017. The Senate comprises of 47 MPs. Fifteen of them are appointed by the president of the country. Thirty-two are elected in line with the constitution - two from each oblast and also from the cities of Astana and Almaty, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .