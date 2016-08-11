CIS mission: The election campaign in Belarus raises no complaints

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The ongoing election campaign in Belarus raises no complaints, chief of the headquarters of the CIS observation mission Yevgeny Sloboda said at a meeting with First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court Valery Kalinkovich on 10 August, BelTA learnt from the Supreme Court.

According to Yevgeny Sloboda, the primary objective of the CIS observers is to give an all-round assessment of the election process and prepare an objective conclusion on the results of the monitoring of the elections by accredited members of the mission. He noted that no complaints about the ongoing election campaign have been voiced so far. The campaign is run openly and transparently, with unrestricted access to observers and equal rights provided to all the participants of the process.

The head of the CIS observers' headquarters expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for the information about the complaints the court receives regarding the elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly.



Valery Kalinkovich emphasized the readiness of courts for objective and unbiased consideration of all complaints coming during the election campaign. "Such processes are open to the public. Information on the results of the consideration of such complaints are available at the official Internet portal of the Supreme Court. This approach meets the requirements for free and democratic elections. We hope that the election campaign will be held in a calm atmosphere," he added, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.