CIS new development concept harmonized in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM – The CIS Executive Committee headquarters in Minsk has hosted a session of the expert group to harmonize the draft development concept of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the draft action plan to implement it, BelTA has learned.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, the CIS Economic Court, the CIS Council of Border Guard Commanders, the CIS Council of Interior Ministers and the CIS Executive Committee.

The experts scrutinized proposals and remarks of the member states. As a result of the meeting, the CIS new draft development concept was agreed upon at the expert level. The work on the action plan to implement the concept will be continued at the next expert meeting that will be held in Minsk in January 2020.

The CIS new development concept was adopted in October 2007 with a view to increasing the efficiency of integration cooperation. The document provides for the evolutionary improvement of the Commonwealth, preservation of its multidisciplinary nature, and harmonious development of all existing and new areas of interaction.

The decision to update the concept was made at a meeting of the CIS Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Minsk in April 2018. There are no plans to radically change the document. The concept will just be brought into line with today's needs and realities, Kazinform refers to BelTA.