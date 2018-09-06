CIS news agencies pledge to promote tourism

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM CIS state news agencies have agreed to support each other in the development of tourism following the XXV meeting of the Council of Heads of CIS News Agencies held at issyk-Kul, Kabar reports.

The meeting was initiated by Kyrgyz national news agency Kabar.



Those attending focused on the role of mass media gathered there in the development of domestic tourism within the CIS Year of Culture, Kabar agency's coverage of the III World Nomad Games, activities of the CIS Executive Committee in the sphere of intra-CIS information exchange and the landmark events of the region for 2018-2019.

Besides, they discussed issues of mutual cooperation in disseminating information about the CIS member states' tourists sectors.



"We have debated lots of pressing issues. Development of tourism was a priority. It is an important agenda, a part of the state policy of all the agencies present here," deputy Director General, Azerbaijan State News Agency Nazim Khidirov, said.



He also stressed that, joint information support, consolidation of efforts and cooperation may become a great force to let each country achieve the goals set.