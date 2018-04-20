CIS news agencies told to team up to promote cultural values

MINSK. KAZINFORM The news agencies in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) need to team up to promote cultural values, Director General of the Russian TASS news agency Sergei Mikhailov noted at the 24th meeting of the CIS Mass Media Heads Council (the CIS Information Council) in Minsk on 19 April, BelTA has learned.

The CIS news agencies provide an extensive coverage of cultural events, expos, exhibitions, and festivals, Sergei Mikhailov said. Every country has a unique culture, and this is a good reason to exchange information in a more effective way, the director general believes. It is important to tell more about the cultural heritage of the CIS member states, its conservation and restoration.



The news agencies need to use other platforms to distribute information. This will increase the interest both in their materials and the culture of the CIS ethnic groups, Sergei Mikhailov pointed out. He also stressed the need to develop new tourist routes in the CIS to promote the cultural heritage and tell more about the distinctive features of every country, BelTA reports.