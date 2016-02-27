CIS observation mission starts monitoring parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CIS observation mission has started monitoring the snap parliamentary elections to the lower house of Kazakhstan's parliament, BelTA learned from the mission's headquarters.

"At the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the CIS observation mission started monitoring the snap parliamentary elections to the Majilis," representatives of the mission said.

The mission is led by Chairman of the Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev. His candidacy was approved at a meeting of the CIS Plenipotentiaries Council.

In their work, members of the mission will be guided by generally recognized international principles of international law and the law of Kazakhstan without interfering with the election process and respecting the country's sovereignty.

It is expected that nearly 300 CIS representatives will take part in the monitoring of the election.

The snap parliamentary election in Kazakhstan is scheduled for 20 March 2016, Kazinform has learnt from eng.belta.by.