CIS Observer Mission: Kazakhstan's 2019 Presidential Election fully complies with Constitution

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 2019 Presidential Election in Kazakhstan was organized at a high level and in the atmosphere of freedom. Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - Executive Secretary of the CIS Sergey Lebedev said at the briefing in Nur-Sultan.

In his words, 432 CIS observers monitored the voting process at 3,812 polling stations in all the regions of the country.



"In our opinion, the election in Kazakhstan was organized at a high level and in the atmosphere of freedom. The election fully conformed to the Constitution and the Constitutional Law [On Elections - editor]. It was transparent, democratic and competitive," a statement of the CIS Observers Mission reads.



Parliamentarians of the CIS states, chiefs of the central election commissions and diplomats are among the members of the Mission.