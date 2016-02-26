CIS observers mission to embrace all regions, Astana and Almaty - Y. Sloboda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The CIS observers mission began to monitor the election of deputies to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, head of the mission Yevgeny Sloboda told at the CCS media briefing.

"The CIS observers mission began to monitor the election process in Kazakhstan today. I'd like to inform that over 100 observers from the CIS have been accredited as of today. About 100 more will be accredited soon. Thus, the mission will have more than 200 observers by Monday," Y. Sloboda said.

According to him, the mission will have observers from Belarus, Azerbaijan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan as well as observers from the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, Russia-Belarus Union and the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.

"The purpose of the mission is to assist in holding of free and democratic elections. The mission plans to embrace all the regions of the country, Astana and Almaty cities. In total, our mission will have over 300 observers," he added.