CIS observers visit election commissions in Ashgabat

MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS observers got familiar with the operation of the election commissions during the parliamentary elections in Turkmenistan, BelTA learned from the CIS mission headquarters.

The CIS observers visited the district and precinct election commissions of constituencies No.1 and No.13 in Ashgabat. "According to the experts, the election commissions have created all necessary conditions for the elections," the headquarters said.

On the same day First Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Viktor Guminsky met with Rasit Meredow, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan. "The parties discussed the participation of Turkmenistan in the work of the CIS statutory and sectoral bodies and the issues related to Turkmenistan's CIS chairmanship in 2019," the mission informed.

Turkmenistan will hold the parliamentary elections on 25 March.

