CIS observers visit polling stations ahead of parliamentary elections in Turkmenistan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CIS observers note good technical equipment of the polling stations for the parliamentary elections in Turkmenistan, BelTA learned from the mission headquarters.

Long-term observers from the CIS visited the constituencies in Mary, Balkans and Ahal velayats (territorial-administrative units) and Ashgabat. "When visiting the polling stations the members of the mission got familiar with the work the election commissions with voter lists, the course of early voting. The CIS observers noted the good technical and methodical maintenance of polling stations, their readiness to conduct the elections," the mission said.



The heads of the election commissions informed the observers about the election preparations, the training of members of district and precinct election commissions and the course of the election campaign.



The course of the campaign was discussed during meetings of the observers with the candidates for deputies of the Majlis of Turkmenistan. "The parties stated that the election campaign is held within the framework of the legislation," the mission said.



The CIS completed forming its observer mission for the parliamentary elections in Turkmenistan. It includes 90 accredited members representing Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the Belarus-Russia Union State Parliamentary Assembly and the CIS Executive Committee. The elections to the Majlis of Turkmenistan will be held on 25 March, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.