CIS PA highly appraises preparations for parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The observers from the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly highly appraised the preparations for the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan. Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, Coordinator of the Group of CIS Observers Valeh Alekserov told it in an interview to mass media.

“Our mission has started its work immediately after the elections were announced. The mission includes 42 people – the deputies from the parliaments of the countries represented in the CIS PA, experts of the CIS PA International Institute for Monitoring Democracy Development,” Aleskerov said.

According to him, the CIS PA observers have thoroughly monitored the process of preparation for the elections.

“We highly estimate the level of preparation for the elections. We see that all parties participating in the elections have been provided equal conditions,” Aleskerov noted.