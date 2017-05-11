CIS plans to set up common database of extremists

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CIS countries plan to establish a common database of terrorists, extremists and other dangerous criminals, Deputy Director of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service Valery Maksimenko told the media before the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Penitentiary Services in Minsk, BelTA has learned.

Valery Maksimenko explained that the matter is about the criminals who are in prison, freed or are wanted. "I think we will create the database within a year," he said.



This issue is on the agenda, among others, of the meeting of the council in Minsk. Set up in 2015, the council consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. Tajikistan joined the agreement on the council and is currently conducting the ratification procedures. According to Valery Maksimenko, the interest in the work of the council is shown not only by other CIS countries but also by a number of European countries, and Cuba.



The meeting will also discuss the progress in the implementation of the plan of action of the council for 2016-2017, its interaction with other bodies of the CIS countries. The focus will also be on the council's proposals to be included in the draft interstate program of joint measures to combat crime for 2019-2023. They are aimed at improving the cooperation between the penitentiary services of the CIS countries in combating crime and ensuring the security of the penitentiary systems.



The members of the council will exchange relevant information and experience, approve the rules for the establishment and operation of working groups and discuss the improvement of the mechanism for the transfer of convicts to the the states they are citizens of.



The council determines the priority areas of cooperation in the penitentiary affairs, coordinates the practical cooperation, contributes to the implementation of the interstate and intergovernmental decisions, develop target programs in the priority areas of joint activities and makes proposals on the approximation of laws, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .