CIS Plenipotentiaries Council to sit in Minsk on 20 November

MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS Plenipotentiaries Council will hold its meeting at the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 20 November, BelTA learned from the press service of the agency.

The CIS plenipotentiaries are set to consider six issues, including the results of the CIS Heads of Government Council meeting in Astana on 2 November. As BelTA reported earlier, important decisions were made at the CIS Heads of Government Council meeting.



The majority of them are aimed at expanding cooperation in the economic, humanitarian and other fields. The signed documents include an agreement on cooperation between the CIS states on preparedness for a nuclear accident or a radiation emergency and mutual assistance in response to their consequences, a concept of cooperation in the production of high-tech power equipment and a plan of action for its implementation, an agreement on joint activities in research and use of outer space for peaceful purposes, and a plan of priority activities in humanitarian cooperation for 2019-2020.



The CIS plenipotentiaries will hear information on the activities of the Council of Heads of Security and Special Services, the Council on Industrial Policy in the organization and coordination of the implementation of decisions of the CIS highest bodies. The meeting will highlight the implementation of decisions of the CIS supreme bodies related to the adaptation of the CIS to modern realities, the head of the CIS observation mission in the snap elections to the National Assembly of Armenia, BelTA reports.