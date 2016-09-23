CIS plenipotentiaries to convene in Minsk on 27 September

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A regular session of the Council of permanent plenipotentiaries of the CIS member states in charter bodies and other bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States will take place in Minsk on 27 September, the CIS Executive Committee press service told BelTA.

Members of the Council will sum up results of the sessions of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council and the CIS Heads of State Council that took place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on 16 September. Measures to implement the documents participants of those sessions passed will be sketched out.

Members of the Council will also discuss international activities of the Commonwealth of Independent States.



The Commonwealth of Independent States enjoys an observer status in the UN General Assembly. The status was granted by the relevant resolution in March 1994. The CIS Charter was registered in August 1994. The CIS states discuss their interaction in international organizations, including the UN and the OSCE, during regular consultations between representatives of the ministries of foreign affairs. The arrangement allows working out concerted views on the most important problems and submitted documents.



Members of the Council of permanent plenipotentiaries of the CIS member states are expected to approve the candidacy of the person, who will lead the CIS observer mission during the presidential election, which is scheduled to take place in Moldova on 30 October 2016, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.