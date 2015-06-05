CIS plenipotentiaries to meet in Minsk 16 June

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A regular meeting of the CIS Plenipotentiaries Council will take place in Minsk on 16 June, BelTA learnt from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The participants of the meeting will talk over the results of the CIS Heads of Government Council meeting that took place in Kazakhstan on 29 May 2015 and the tasks of the CIS Plenipotentiaries Council and the CIS Executive Committee in the implementation of the adopted documents.

The meeting will also highlight the activity of the National Institute of Professional Education of the Republic of Belarus, a basic CIS organization specializing in professional training, retraining and enhancement of qualifications of the personnel in the system of the vocational and special secondary education.

Besides, the CIS Plenipotentiaries Council will consider proposals to the draft agendas of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council and the CIS Heads of State Council meetings, BelTA reports.