CIS plenipotentiaries to meet in Minsk Feb 7

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CIS Plenipotentiaries Council is set to hold a meeting in the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 7 February, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The meeting will highlight the issues included into the draft agenda of the next meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council, proposals to the draft agenda of the CIS Heads of Government meeting. The CIS plenipotentiaries will also discuss priorities of the CIS member states in humanitarian cooperation for 2017 and the role of the CIS Executive Committee in the implementation of the adopted regulatory documents, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .



Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are the member states of the CIS.