CIS plenipotentiaries to meet in Minsk on 28 August

NUR-SULTAN - MINSK – A meeting of the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CIS member states will be held in the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 28 August, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The council members will draft the agenda for the meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council due in Moscow on 25 October. During a restricted-attendance meeting, the CIS heads of government intend to exchange views on the CIS economic agenda and determine the date and the place for their next meeting.

At an expanded-attendance meeting, the members of the council will consider a concept of the CIS cooperation in digital transformation, a plan of priority activities to implement the concept, and the CIS information security strategy. As usual, the council will deal with a separate cluster of documents related to financial support of the CIS activities.

The CIS heads of government are expected to sign documents regulating the CIS cooperation in the development and use of standard samples of composition and properties of substances and materials, avian influenza and Newcastle disease control, antimonopoly regulation, radio navigation, and recultivation of territories exposed to uranium mining operations. The agenda will also include matters concerning the search for soldiers who went missing during the Soviet-Afghan War of 1979-1989 and their burial places in order to exhume and identify the remains and then rebury them in their native countries. The council members will also touch upon the CIS Games and cooperation in fighting trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and precursors.

Members of the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives will discuss a program of action to intensify cooperation between the foreign ministries of the CIS member states. The program has been drafted by Turkmenistan in line with the initiative proposed by Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow at a meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in October 2017. The draft program sets forth measures to develop and strengthen cooperation between the foreign ministries of the CIS member states within the framework of not only the CIS but also international organizations, defines mechanisms and areas of cooperation in key global and regional issues.

Members of the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives will also select the head of the CIS observation mission at the elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus scheduled for 17 November.

