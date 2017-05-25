CIS Plenipotentiaries to meet in Minsk on 30 May

MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS Plenipotentiaries Council will hold a regular session in Minsk on 30 May, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The plenipotentiaries plan to review seven questions. Primarily, they will sum up the results of the CIS Heads of State Council summit and outline the measures to implement the decisions adopted.

The press service informed that the CIS heads of state will meet in Russia's Kazan on 26 May. They are expected to discuss 13 draft documents aimed at promoting cooperation in economy, innovations, transport security, the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, training of geodetic, mapping, cadastral, and remote sensing specialists. The CIS heads of state will review the documents regulating cooperation in radionavigation, combating illicit production and trafficking of counterfeit goods, intellectual property protection, and other matters.

The CIS plenipotentiaries will hear out a report on the work and goals of the Advisory Committee of the Heads of Legal Services of the CIS Member States' Foreign Ministries on developing the CIS legal framework. They will also discuss the progress in the implementation of the decisions to adjust the CIS to the present-day situation and take stock of the CIS legal framework.

The plenipotentiaries will also study the amendments introduced to the draft agendas of the upcoming regular sessions of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers and the CIS Heads of State Council. They will also review the nominees for the post of the the head of the CIS observation mission for the Senate elections in Kazakhstan.

Partaking in the meeting will be Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev.



