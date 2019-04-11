CIS plenipotentiaries to meet in Minsk on Apr 16

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CIS Plenipotentiaries Council will hold a meeting at the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 16 April, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The CIS plenipotentiaries are expected to take stock of the results achieved at the meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council in Moscow on 5 April and define ways to implement the documents adopted at the CIS Foreign Ministers Council.



The CIS plenipotentiaries will also discuss the activity of the Automobile and Urban Passenger Transport Council of the CIS Coordination Transport Meeting and consider the organization of international events with the participation of the CIS Executive Committee, Kazinform refers to BelTA.