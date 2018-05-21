  • kz
    CIS PMs to convene in Dushanbe June 1

    10:02, 21 May 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heads of CIS Government will convene for a meeting on June 1 this year in Dushanbe, the CIS Executive Committee press release reads.

    The last meeting was held in Tashkent on November 3, 2017 to debate a wide range of issues concerning integration processes of CIS member states. The parties adopted then the statement of CIS Heads of Government on consolidation of the world community efforts for international cartel efficient countermeasures.

     

     

    Tajikistan Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan CIS Events Politics Government
