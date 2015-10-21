CIS PMs to discuss implementation of economic development strategy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 30 October Dushanbe will hold a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government. The agenda includes over 30 issues, most important of which will be devoted to the development of trade and economic cooperation.

The attendees will exchange views on deepening collaboration in financial, social, law enforcement and humanitarian spheres. In addition the session will discuss progress in implementing the provisions of the Agreement on Free Trade Zone signed on October 18, 2011. According to the press service of the government of the Russian Federation, it is planned to adopt the plans for the third phase of the CIS economic development strategy for the period up to 2020 and the next stages of implementation of the youth cooperation strategy and strategy for development of physical culture and sports of the Commonwealth. Moreover, heads of government of CIS countries are expected to approve the plan of events dedicated to the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the CIS in 2016. Following the meeting an agreement on the terms of the inter-operator settlements in the provision of international telecommunication services in CIS countries will be signed, Changes to some earlier adopted international agreements and decisions in the CIS will be reviewed as well.